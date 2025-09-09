In photos: fabulous free exhibitions and open studios at Artwave 2025’s first weekend

The 32nd Artwave Festival celebrates artists with 163 free-to-visit displays across the area, with art trails running from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 21.

Organisers said people can discover work by ‘close to one thousand artists and makers’.

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture, Tourism & Leisure at Lewes District Council, said: “I love Artwave! It’s such a great opportunity for our artists to showcase their work to the wider public, and for visitors, it’s a fabulous chance to seek out a wide range of art right across, and even beyond, the District.”

This year’s event has welcomed a new generation of young creatives with 20 venues featuring work by artists aged under 25.

Priory School held an exhibition at Lewes Town Hall on Saturday and Sunday, September 6-7. Other dates are Monday to Thursday, September 8-11 (9am-4pm) and Friday, September 12 (9am-1pm).

The second ‘Wonderfully Surreal’ Students’ Exhibition from the Farley Arts Trust is at Newhaven’s Marine Workshops from September 12-22.

The Young Makers Market is curated by Talent Accelerator and Worm Factory and artists aged 14-25 were invited to join the Emerging Sussex Open Call, organised by Hospitable Environment.

People can see what else is on at www.artwavefestival.org/view-2025-guide or pick up a printed guide from Lewes, Newhaven or Seaford Tourist Information Centers, or from Charleston Lewes.

Artwave has thanked Lewes District Council and local businesses for their support, with particular thanks to 2025’s headline sponsor Gorringe’s Auction House.

1 . Artwave 2025 Anna MacLeod, venue 36, Kingston Photo: Artwave 2025

2 . Artwave 2025 Art at Bishopstone Station Venue 154 Photo: Artwave 2025

3 . Artwave 2025 Beth Chaplin, director of Rose Honey Design, venue 163, Cuckmere Haven Photo: Artwave 2025