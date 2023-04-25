In photos: families celebrate St George’s Day in Burgess Hill with town council and Lions

Burgess Hill families took part in some St George’s Day fun in the town centre at the weekend.

On Saturday, Church Walk provided a mix of free activities for all ages, which were funded by Burgess Hill Town Council.

Community groups and commercial providers ran a variety of stalls and Bintems Crazy Golf set up a course in the stone garden.

A town council spokesperson said: “The fabulous WishWorks entertained visitors with their amazing ‘jousting’. Wearing handmade, willow-framed, paper horses, participants had great fun hitting each other with soggy sponges to win their round. They also brought along their own dragon puppet, who paraded through the town centre, chased by St George himself. Rounding off the entertainment, an eye-catching ‘living’ statue of Britannia was supplied by Statuepeople, wowing the children – and even some of the adults.”

In addition, Burgess Hill Bonfire Society ran a tombola, Central Sussex Rotary offered free fruit and sunflower seed planting, Burgess Hill Youth offered free children’s crafts, Burgess Hill Artists held an exhibition at the Help Point, and Escape Youth Club, U3A, and Girlguiding Burgess Hill all had stalls.

Burgess Hill District Lions Club made free balloon models. Lions member Claire Stacey said: “It was great to be out in town, in the sunshine, meeting and greeting so many people. Our dragon slaying magnetic dartboard was a huge hit with the children (and the big kids). Their attempts were awarded with balloon swords. The stall was organised by Lion Archie Tipple who joined Lions last year with the aim to make a difference in the community.”

The town council also held a St George’s Senior Citizens’ Tea Party on Thursday, April 20, at the King's Weald Community Centre. This was free for the town’s senior citizens and was funded by the town council with a donation from Burgess Hill and District Rotary. Some 60 residents enjoyed tea and scones, while listening to singer Clare Jarvis.

The council said that special guests Colin and Sandra had appeared in the Queen’s Coronation video of 1953. They were invited to be part of a ‘then and now’ photo in preparation for Burgess Hill’s Coronation celebrations.

