Burgess Hill families had some frozen fun on a synthetic ice rink in the town centre this week.

The council’s Wowzer Wednesdays returned with the icy attraction, which was placed outside the Help Point in Church Walk on December 20.

People who attended the event are invited to leave the town council feedback on a Google form at buff.ly/3GRUXww.

A Burgess Hill town council spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to the ice rink today. It was brilliant to see everyone’s happy faces.”

They said: “We’ve had some great comments so far and we hope you all enjoyed making some magical Christmas memories – Wowzer Wednesdays will continue in 2024, so keep an eye out on our social media!”

The Help Point is open this Christmas from 9am-12.30pm on Friday, December 22, but is closed from December 23 up to (and including) New Year’s Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, from 10am to 5pm.

1 . Christmas ice rink A Christmas ice rink opened outside the Help Point in Church Walk, Burgess Hill, on Wednesday, December 20 Photo: Steve Robards, SR23122001

