The Orchards in Haywards Heath provided shoppers with a wonderful line-up of local talent at the weekend.

The inaugural Rotary Rocks took place on Saturday, July 29, officially opened by town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield at 10am.

The all-day event featured a variety of pop and rock music from artists like Sussex Kings of Harmony, Tobias, former Stars in Their Eyes finalist Cylvian Flynn, Smokin’ Joe and Dave Wilson (jazz piano). It featured dance from Sussex Show Dancers and Alegria Spanish dancing, as well as illusions from Marco the Magician. There was also a musical tribute to Elton John by Sam Wilson and great tunes from Alanis MorrissNot.

The mayor said: “What a fantastic event organised by our local Rotary branch.”

She said: “Everyone seemed to be having so much fun and I must thank the Orchards Shopping Centre for hosting and sponsoring such a superb event. I also must thank the amazing Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath for all the amazing work they do to support charities. When I looked at the list of charities they have supported it was amazing – local charities including Kangaroos, The Bentswood Hub and Grove Garden. National charities including Age UK and Children in Need and international charities like Medecins San Frontieres. I was also so happy to see a charity on this list so close to my heart, my charity of the year as mayor, Time4Children.

“There were so many fantastic acts including one of the Rotarians Mike Oliver with his Smokin’ Joe band.” Mike also performed a duet with Cylvian Flynn at the end of her set.

David Wilson and Mike Oliver, who are both Rotarians from Cuckfield Lindfield and Haywards Heath, spearheaded the event in collaboration with Orchards manager Nicola Bird.

Nicola said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the local Rotary Club on this exciting initiative. I am always humbled by the breadth and depth of talent on our doorstep and it was so kind of them to support us today. People of all ages were foot-tapping and singing along to the well-known numbers. It really gave joy to our shoppers.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “Rotary Rocks was a celebration of exceptional performers who all gave freely of their time to support many local charities. I applaud them all and look forward to seeing more of them in the future.”

Mike Oliver said: “Thank you to all those who took part in Rotary Rocks – not only the performers but also fellow Rotarians. We proved that there is enormous talent in Mid Sussex and from all ages too. The youngest was only six and the oldest well in their 80s – they all gave their time and talent to support some important local charities. These are ones that are frequently overlooked by bigger, high-profile causes. Judging by the success of Saturday, we would love Rotary Rocks to become an annual town event.”

The event also featured a fundraising raffle for an electric guitar thanks to Carousel Music.

Charities supported by the Rotary Rocks include: Age UK, Air Ambulance, British Legion-Poppy Wreaths, Chestnut Tree House, Family Support Work, Grassroots – suicide first aid training, Impact Foundation, Kangaroos, Know Dementia, Rotary Foundation, St Peter & St James Hospice and Time4Children.

1 . Rotary Rocks Rotary Rocks at the Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards/submitted picture Photo: Steve Robards

2 . Rotary Rocks Rotary Rocks at the Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards/submitted picture Photo: Steve Robards

3 . Rotary Rocks Rotary Rocks at the Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards/submitted picture Photo: Steve Robards

4 . Rotary Rocks Rotary Rocks at the Orchards Shopping Centre in Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards/submitted picture Photo: Steve Robards