In photos: Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 thrills crowds on its first day with incredible bike and car displays
This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed thrilled the crowds on its opening day (Thursday, July 13).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST
The huge celebration of motorsport, which runs until Sunday, July 16, offered spectacular demonstrations from an amazing variety of bikes and cars.
Sussex World photographer Steve Robards was at the event to capture some of the action on camera.
The four-day event features cars and bikes taking on the hill runs, exhibitions, interactive experiences, a Red Arrows display and more.
For the full programme visit www.goodwood.com/motorsport/festival-of-speed/programme.
