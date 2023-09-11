Attendees at Haywards Heath Town Day 2023 have described this year’s event as the ‘best ever’.

The fun took place on Saturday, September 9, in Victoria Park, which was packed with with revellers, local charities, businesses and food vendors.

The performance schedule featured stellar performances from ABBA Re-Bjorn, Cylvian Flynn and Holly Beaumont, and there was a special appearance from Tiny the Triceratops and some ‘baby dinos’.

Town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield said: “It was a splendid day. There was something for everyone and the vast majority of the activities were free, which was much appreciated by families: from the incredibly lifelike Triceratops to the Punch and Judy, from stepping into the cockpit of an old war plane to actually taking the commands of a virtual reality flight simulator. Duncan Pascoe, the deputy mayor, and myself flew a plane over the Georgian mountains. Duncan landed his plane like a pro, I crashed mine!”

She added: “The acts on stage and in the arena were simply fabulous. It was great have so many local groups perform included Turning Pointe, M&M Theatre School, Carey School of Irish Dance, Rock Choir, The Spring Chickens and the Haywards Heath Concert Band.”

The event also featured a Classic Vehicle Show provided by the Weald Classic Vehicle Club, as well as crazy golf, circus skills, face-painting and balloon modelling, with plenty of stalls. There was a spectacular display from Circus Brighton’s Fireshow too.

One attendee said: “Wow what a day. You certainly pulled put the stops. It was truly amazing to see the amount of stalls in Victoria Park. Thank you also for the water we all appreciated it. Thanks again for an amazing day.”

The town mayor said the crowd enjoyed the festival party atmosphere in the evening as the temperature cooled down. She said: “Our fabulously talented Cylvan Flynn kicked it off with her usual energy and stage presence and delighted us all with songs like ‘The Best’ by Tina Turner. What a performance! We were in for a treat, as more energy and talent was in store with the fabulous Holly Beaumont. Her rendition of ‘Valerie’ was unforgettable. And, of course, the grand finale, the much anticipated ABBA Re-Bjorn. They were everything I was hoping they would be and more.”

Councillor Inglesfield added: “The 48 charity stalls displayed the spirit of dynamism and generosity that defines our community.”

She thanked everyone who helped make Town Day a success, including: the attendees, the town council’s events and community officer Imogen Wilson, town clerk Steve Trice, assistant to the clerk Helen Hewett, the grounds staff, town councillors, the fairground people, the charities and businesses, the acts, and the emergency services.

Geoff Potton, chief executive of Sigma Homes, said: “We’re proud to have been able to sponsor this year’s Haywards Heath Town Day. It was wonderful to see the community come together and enjoy the array of activities and stalls while enjoying some September sunshine.”

He said: “We are pleased to be a part of this through our sponsorship and collection of new family homes at our Spring Bank development.”

Haywards Heath Town Council thanked event sponsors Sigma Homes, CSL Behring, Batcheller Monkhouse and The Orchards Shopping Centre, as well as P&S Gallagher for sponsoring the Punch & Judy shows.

