In photos: Haywards Heath’s Spring Into Summer event brings out crowds and sunshine

The free community event took place on Sunday, June 2, and included fairground rides, crazy golf, stalls, facepainting, circus skills and a sunflower growing competition.

Crowds also flocked to the arena and stage to watch performances from Leaps and Beats, PTC Arts Academy CIC, Popsteps, babyballer and No Strings Attached.

A Haywards Heath Town Spokesperson said: “It was wonderful to see so many members of the community, families, stall holders, performers and entertainers alike. Thank you to everyone who came along to support the local business and charity stalls. The face painting and balloon modelling from Tick Boom Face Painting were as spectacular as ever and great fun was had by all with the mini golf and games from Bintems Crazy Golf and the circus workshop from Circus Brighton.

“Many sunflower seeds were sown in our free sunflower growing in recycled pots competition and we can’t wait to see the results. Please make sure you send photos of your sunflowers (including the measurements in the photos) to [email protected] by 5pm on Friday 30th August. This event would not be possible without the hard work of our staff and our kind sponsors, so a big thank you to the Town Council Events team and to PSP Homes and London Gatwick.”

Community organisations also taking part included The Dolphin Leisure Centre, the Haywards Heath Foodbank and Baby Bank, Franklands Village WI, Good Neighbours CARE, the Ashenground Community Centre, the Pauline Quirke Academy, Haywards Heath Arts Festival, Haywards Heath In Bloom and an Angling and Mental Health Initiative.

