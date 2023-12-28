Some 24 addresses took part in a successful Hurstpierpoint window Advent Calendar this year.

The Hurst Rethink community group organised the project for 2023 and have thanked all of the households and businesses who took part by decorating their windows.

A spokesperson for the group on Facebook said: “All the windows were stunning and there was so much hard work by everyone involved.”

The Hurst Rethink announced the return of the village’s magical project in late November and invited addresses across the village to sign up.

One ‘advent window’ was unveiled each day in December between 5pm and 8pm, and all of them were lit up on Christmas Eve. The homes and businesses were marked on a map for people to explore. Visit www.facebook.com/hurstrethink to see photos of all of the windows.

A Hurst Rethink spokesperson said: “We hope it adds a bit more festive sparkle and community spirit to Christmas in Hurstpierpoint.”

1 . Hurstpierpoint Advent Calendar Photo: The Hurst Rethink

