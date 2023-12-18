More than 100 children had fantastic festive fun in Haywards Heath at the weekend thanks to My Choice Children’s Homes and Bentswood Hub.

The two organisations held a Christmas party on Saturday, December 16, transforming My Choice Children’s Homes’ training rooms into a grotto at Mill Green Business Estate.

Dawn Ives, director and responsible individual at My Choice Children’s Homes, described the event, as their ‘biggest party yet’.

She said: “What a magical time the children had as they got their presents from Santa and Mrs Claus and had fun with the mischievous elves. Even the pudding was seen having a jolly on the dance floor.

“Some of the staff and children from My Choice Children’s Homes joined the party to volunteer on the day alongside the Bentswood Hub team. Dressed as elves, snowmen, a Christmas cracker, a penguin and a Christmas present, they joined in all the fun of the day. Finn also joined us on the day and completed face painting with most of the children who attended.”

Dawn said: “Bentswood Hub C.I.C is an independent community organisation run solely by volunteers, who provide community support, signposting and opportunities for residents in and around the Bentswood area. From their community centre on America Lane in Hayward’s Heath, they also provide a community larder that runs seven days a week.”

She added: “My Choice Children’s Homes likes to work with the local community, and working with Bentswood Hub gave us the ideal opportunity for us to be involved in this spectacular Christmas event.”

She said she was proud of the youth mentors who helped and said every volunteer made it special.

Haywards Heath’s deputy mayor Duncan Pascoe, who also attended the event, said: “The event was all about providing children with some festive joy, some food, and (if they’ve been good) a chance to meet Santa Claus. It was really encouraging to see two groups collaborating in such a positive way for the community and I was astounded by the commitment of the team to transform the venue into a magical winter wonderland, made even better by their incredible outfits.

“The day was structured around three children’s parties, each one saw around 40 children (120 children in total) where they could enjoy Christmas crackers, sandwiches, mince pies, a disco and a chance to meet Santa.

“It was a joy to see the children captivated by the chance of meeting Santa; some of these children come from very challenging backgrounds so it is incredibly gratifying to see them have fun and celebrate the magic of Christmas. Every child there received a present, these were toys that were donated by the community and carefully matched to each child so they have something to open on Christmas.

“I would like to thank the Bentswood Hub, My Choice children’s home and all those involved in supporting this event. Activities like this are an excellent example of the caring culture of our town and the willingness to collaborate for the benefit of our community.”

