The event was held on Saturday, November 30, following the cancelled Christmas Festival, which was set to take place on Saturday, November 23.

The original planned festival was not able to go ahead due to the adverse weather in Mid Sussex caused by Storm Bert.

An Orchards spokesperson said on Facebook after the November 30 event: “Great day had today at our pretty much last-minute festive event. Thank you to everyone that came and we hope you all enjoyed it!”

The recent event featured onstage entertainment, Stilt Walkers, Christmassy characters roaming around the centre and a Santa’s grotto in aid of Age UK.

On November 23 The Orchards apologized for the original event’s cancellation, saying that the safety of the centre’s visitors had to take priority. However, Santa and a few Disney characters, including Mickey, Minnie and Goofy, dropped in for photo opportunities in the afternoon. The characters also helped switch the lights on once it had got dark.

Centre manager Nicola Bird said last week: “I’m so sorry that they weather has destroyed a year’s worth of work for our magnificent Christmas Festival for 2024.”

But she announced that she had put together the mini-festival for November 30, adding: “I hope you have a wonderful, wonderful Christmas. Thank you for supporting our local retailers and thank you for you support throughout the year.”

Nicola said there will be Santa’s Grotto (for Age UK) on the Saturdays of December 7, 14 and 21. The Orchards charges £4 per family for photos with Santa.

1 . The Orchards Shopping Centre The Orchards Shopping Centre Christmas 2024 event. Photo: Contributed

