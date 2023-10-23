The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, visited Ringmer recently to see a special pet crematorium and a unique animal sanctuary.

As the patron-in-chief of Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, Mr Blackman toured its Peaceways Pet Crematorium in The Broyle, taking in its peaceful chapel, grounds and rose garden of remembrance.

Peaceways has provided a compassionate service for pets and their bereaved owners for around 60 years and was established by Raystede’s founder Miss Raymonde-Hawkins in 1964.

Mr Blackman then saw Raystede’s latest initiative, Project Terrapin, a unique sanctuary that cares for injured and abandoned terrapins.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “The continued work that Raystede do for animal welfare is of vital importance to countless animals in need of sanctuary and care. I’m delighted to be their Patron-in-Chief and to support their ever-important projects, which aim to give animals a better life.”

Raystede said terrapins are often bought as pets because they are small and relatively inexpensive, but owners do not realise that they grow into large adults that need a lot of space and specialist care. The charity said terrapins can grow to the size of a dinner plate and are sometimes dumped by their owners when they reach maturity. Raystede is currently constructing its new terrapin sanctuary and the Lord-Lieutenant visited to see the ongoing work on the intake and isolation unit, training pond, main pond, basking beach and educational facility.

Raystede CEO Stephanie Smith said: “We are very proud that the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex is our Patron-in-Chief and it was such a pleasure to show him more of our important animal welfare work.”

The charity said the Lord-Lieutenant first visited in May 2022 to celebrate Her late Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the charity’s 70th anniversary. During his first visit, he planted an English Oak tree as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, which is now under the care of Sue Goddard from the Raystede Estates Team.

The Lord-Lieutenant finished his visit with a trip to Raystede’s online shop where he met manager Angela and volunteer Fran who list hundreds of items each month for online fund-raising auctions.

Take a look at these photos by Graham Franks.

