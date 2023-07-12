Mid Sussex Science Week returned bigger and better than ever this year with events in both Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

Organisers said the two weeks culminated on Friday, June 23, at The Kings Centre in Victoria Road, Burgess Hill, and on Friday, July 7, at Haywards Heath College in Harlands Road.

They helped even more children learn about how STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) could make an interesting career choice.

Both weeks also saw a collaboration between schools and businesses to help encourage the next generation of engineers and scientists.

A MSSW spokesperson told the Middy: “In total we had nine schools involved with the event, pairing each school with a company to work on a science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) related project for the week.

“In Burgess Hill: Birchwood Grove school and Ridgeview Wine Estate, Bolney Village School and Edwards Vacuum, London Meed School and Cybility Consulting, Sheddingdean School and HPC and Southway School and Leap Environmental.

“In Haywards Heath: Lindfield Primary Academy with Caffyns, Harlands Primary Academy with KLA Architects, St Wilfrid’s CofE Primary with Flowserve and Warden Park Primary Academy with Mitsubishi.”

Several Sussex companies also had exhibits for the pupils to see and interact with during the morning. These included: Ardingly College, Broadcast Bionics, Edwards Vacuum, BSEFM, Leap Environmental, Millennium Seed Bank, The British Tarantula Society, BSE3D, Gatwick Airport, Hayward Heath College Students, Caffyns and Artemis.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Haywards Heath town mayor Stephanie Inglesfield presented the awards to the winning schools. In Burgess Hill, Sheddingdean were the winners and Bolney were the runners up. In Haywards Heath, Lindfield were the winners and Warden Park were the runners up.

The Mid Sussex Science Week spokesperson said: “The judges were amazed at the knowledge the children had gained during the week and were delighted to see such enthusiasm in the children. They were all keen to share their projects and explain what they had learnt. Many said they had the best week and would definitely look to a career in the STEM field.

“This event was organised by local business BSE3D and Burgess Hill Business Parks Association and would not have been possible without the companies giving their time and knowledge to these schools. We also received donations from Kings Centre and Haywards Heath College who kindly donated the venues, and Mid Sussex District Council, Edwards Vacuum, Gatwick Airport, Panattoni, HPC, Carpenter Box, Time 24, PRB Accountants and Nuaire to help with the costs of running the event.”

Organisers have asked local businesses who are interested in supporting next year’s event to register their interest at [email protected]

Mid Sussex Science Week was founded by West Sussex County Councillor Pete Bradbury (Cuckfield & Lucastes) with support from managing director of BSE3D Philip Todd who is the chairman of the organising committee. People can find out more about the annual event at www.midsussexscience.org/about-mid-sussex-science-week.

