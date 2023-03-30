Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: see the 2013 St George’s Day celebrations in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Town Council is celebrating St George’s Day (Sunday, April 23) with two events this year.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:25 BST

The big one is a town centre family event on Saturday, April 22 (10am-2pm), featuring a variety of street entertainment and stalls.

The second is a Senior Citizen’s Tea Party at the King’s Weald Community Centre on Thursday, April 20.

We've taken a look through our photo archives and found some wonderful shots from ten years ago. Can you see anyone you recognise?

The 2013 St George's Day celebrations in Burgess Hill

1. St George's Day in Burgess Hill

Photo: Steve Robards

2. St George's Day in Burgess Hill

Photo: Steve Robards

3. St George's Day in Burgess Hill

Photo: Steve Robards

4. St George's Day in Burgess Hill

Photo: Steve Robards

