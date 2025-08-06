In photos: six-acre American Prairie is one of the ‘summer showstoppers’ at Wakehurst in West Sussex

The Mid Sussex Times went along to the wild botanic garden in Ardingly this month to take photos of the six-acre American Prairie, one of Wakehurst’s ‘summer showstoppers’.

The others include Coronation Meadow and South Park.

Wakehurst said the Prairie is one of the garden’s most ambitious horticultural projects of the past decade. The garden explained that fewer than one percent of tallgrass prairies remain in the United States, so this landscape aims to raise awareness of the threatened habitat while acting as ‘a living experiment’ for climate-resilient gardening.

Wakehurst’s prairie lead Jack Harrison said: “Growing your own American Prairie will suit you if you want your garden to develop and change every year. It is staggering at Wakehurst to see how this garden that was predominantly yellow and made up of only two species in its first summer has become such a diverse mix of 75 species in just four years.

“Less watering is a massive benefit to the climate and to the gardener! You will have to water any newly seeded areas and new plants that go in from pots in their first season, but after that, they really do look after themselves. This will suit you too if you want your garden to look like a natural landscape. All our plants on the prairie are straight species, so the hope is they replicate what a prairie looks like in the United States.”

Wakehurst said the Prairie is now in its fifth year and started life when horticulturists and Millennium Seed Bank scientists travelled to the American Midwest in 2019 to collect native seeds. A mix of plants, which included species like little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium) and purple coneflower (Echinacea purpurea), was sown in 2020, with 50,000 nursery-raised plugs planted in 2021. Wakehurst said the American Prairie now offers a new botanical spectacle each year, showing how diverse plant ecosystems can thrive with minimal inputs and maximum benefits for wildlife and soil health.

The garden said that prairie plants have roots that extend to a metre underground so they are resilient to extreme weather and help capture carbon in the soil.

This summer, the golden Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta) is set to put on a yellow display, while the big bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) and whorled rosinweed (Silphium trifoliatum) are expected to grow to heights of up to eight feet.

Iain Parkinson, head of landscape and horticulture, said: “What we’ve created at Wakehurst is a kind of horticultural alchemy; American prairie species interwoven with British soils to transform an under-performing part of the Garden into a beautiful living ecosystem. But this garden is more than just a spectacle; it’s a demonstration of how we can restore ecological balance by working with nature. The prairie lights up the landscape with colour and character, its plants perfectly aligned with the ecological and seasonal rhythms of nature. It teaches us that when plant communities are allowed to evolve organically, beauty, biodiversity, and climate resilience naturally follow.”

Wakehurst opening times are 10am to 6pm with last entry at 5.30pm. Wakehurst and Kew members can get in for free. Tickets for adults are £18.50, while tickets for young people are £9.25. Children 16 and under can get in for free and so can National Trust members. Parking charges apply and £1 concession tickets are available. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst.

1 . The American Prairie at Wakehurst The prairie lights up the landscape with colour Photo: Steve Robards, SR2508051

2 . The American Prairie at Wakehurst American Prairie lead Jack Harrison Photo: Steve Robards, SR2508051

3 . The American Prairie at Wakehurst The American Prairie at Wakehurst Photo: Steve Robards, SR2508051