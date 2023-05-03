In photos: Storrington shops display red, white and blue decorations in countdown to the Coronation
Shops across Sussex have been dressing their windows with red, white and blue bunting and other kinds of patriotic paraphernalia.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:01 BST
The decorations are part of the build-up to the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.
We went out in Storrington to take a look at some of the eye-catching displays.
People are also getting ready to celebrate the Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend and Horsham District Council has approved a large number of road closures.
