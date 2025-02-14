Jane and Nick Baker at Pembury House, Clayton, are letting members of the public in for the National Garden Scheme on: Friday, February 14; Thursday and Friday, February 20 and 21; and Thursday and Friday, February 27 and 28.

The garden will also be open on Thursday and Friday, March 6 and 7. Pre-booking is essential and timed slots are from 10.30am to 12pm and 2pm to 3.30pm.

National Garden Scheme East & Mid Sussex said on Facebook: “For over 40 years, this garden has grown into a space of seasonal beauty. A woodland planted in 1984 now shelters birds, with snowdrops, hellebores, and ferns thriving beneath its shade.”

The NGS website describes the country garden as ‘tidy but not manicured’ with new work always going on. It said there are winding paths giving a choice of walks through three acres of garden with views of the South Downs National Park. The NGS recommends visitors wear suitable footwear, macs and winter clothing.

Admission is £12, which includes coffee and cake. Children can get in for free. There will be plants for sale but the owners have asked for people to pay in cash. The garden is not suitable for wheelchairs. Dogs on leads are welcome.

A message at www.pemburyhouse.co.uk said: “We regret that we are unable to take private groups but it will be possible for groups to choose a date on offer for pre-booking on the NGS website and for their members to book individually.”

1 . Pembury House The garden is open as part of the National Garden Scheme Photo: SR Staff

2 . Pembury House Jane and Nick Baker are opening their garden at Pembury House, Clayton Photo: Staff

3 . Pembury House Snowdrops at Pembury House in Clayton Photo: Staff

4 . Pembury House Snowdrops at Pembury House Photo: Staff