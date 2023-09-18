Organisers, audience members and judges were amazed by the star power on stage at the first ever Haywards Heath’s Got Talent competition.

The grand final, which is part of Haywards Heath Arts Festival, took place at Haywards Heath Social Club on Friday, September 15.

The team behind the event hailed it as a great success.

Publicity organiser Wendy Swinton-Eagle said: “We wanted an event to encourage local performers to come forward and show off their talent and prove that Haywards Heath really does deserve a staged community performance venue. We had a great team experienced in putting on performances. Pippa Randall our charismatic MC and co-ordinator, Robbie Randall stage manager and judging Roy Randall. Our sponsors made it all possible so special thanks go to Mike Oliver, The Orchards shopping centre, Rok Skool and our hosts Haywards Heath Social Club.”

During the heats on Wednesday, September 13, ten contestants performed in front of judges Bill Kirwan, Colin Kenward, Rachel Watkyn and Cylvian Flynn. The scores were verified by adjudicator Roy Randall.

The top acts were Daisy Leppard, Olí Easton, Silvia Bacci, Sophie van den Boomen, Megan Roberts (who was unable to perform at the final) and Riareh Deville who went through to the final. The remaining contestants Emma Aldridge, Samantha Doyle, Matilda and Danielle Hoyle and Gemma Milne were invited to perform as guests at the finals.

Organisers said the finalists’ performances on Friday dazzled the judges – Susan Fleet MBE, BBC Sussex Presenter Sarah Gorrell, ‘Simon Cowell’ (aka Andy Penfold ) and Cylvian Flynn. The winner was 15-year-old Daisy and the runner up was Olí with Silvia in third place. Haywards Heath mayor Stephanie Inglesfield presented the trophies and presented Daisy with a voucher for a recording session at Rok Skool. Rachel Watkyn added a second voucher for runner up Olí.

Wendy Swinton-Eagle said the contest raised more than £600 for Hope and Homes for Children and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Organisers thanked the judges, as well as: Alison Rees Anne-Marie Cooke and Dan Calladine (FOH), Linda Lowe (assistant stage manager), Paul from Danehill Social Club (sound), Dragon Events (lighting), Kim Jenna Rosie and Lorraine of Haywards Heath Social Club and everyone who donated raffle prizes and publicised the event.

