The weather stayed fair for Burgess Hill u3a’s special celebration at the weekend.

The group’s 30th anniversary fayre took place on Saturday, August 12, at Burgess Hill Academy with many activities held outside.

The fayre featured pétanque and table tennis, as well as a selection of classic cars.

Sue Moody, of Burgess Hill u3a, said: “This year among those on show were a blue 1912 Model T Ford, a black 1929 Model A Ford and a white 1948 Triumph roadster. The latter was used to chauffeur the town mayor, Janice Henwood, to formally open the event. In doing so she cut the first slice from the 30th anniversary u3a cake.

“Inside the Fayre was in full swing by 11am with an extensive range of stalls, displaying the broad range of interests within u3a.These included crafts such as quilting and embroidery: jewellery making; jigsaws, books and games; genealogy; ’50s, ’60s and ’70s music; art and much more. Advice was available from the gardening group who were also selling plants and the photographic group had a continuous display of their photographs.”

Burgess Hill u3a’s creative writing group and the photography group joined forces to publish Thirty 30 for the event, a collection of short stories and photographs. Copies were available, as were books by local authors Patricia H Squires and Penelope Kanaar.

Steve Furber, event organiser and Burgess Hill u3a’s chair, thanked everyone who contributed to the summer fayre and made it ‘such a successful and enjoyable day for everyone who came’.

1 . Burgess Hill u3a's Summer Fayre Burgess Hill u3a's Summer Fayre took place on Saturday, August 12, at Burgess Hill Academy Photo: Steve Robards, SR23081401

