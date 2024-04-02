The grand opening took place on Saturday, March 30, when the club welcomed Loxwood to the Home Smart Energy Stadium.
The café, which has seen the derelict Pilgrim Huts renovated, was named Simmo’s after long-time fixture secretary Tony Sim who passed away last year. Read the full story here.
Club director Sean Furminger said: “Simmo, as he was affectionately known, had been part of the fabric of the club for generations, and knew everyone in Sussex football. We’re very proud to name the café after him to have a lasting memorial of his commitment to Haywards Heath Town FC.”
HHTFC club has thanked everyone who contributed towards making Simmo’s a reality, including Mid Sussex District Council and the Football Foundation.