The café, which has seen the derelict Pilgrim Huts renovated, was named Simmo’s after long-time fixture secretary Tony Sim who passed away last year. Read the full story here .

Club director Sean Furminger said: “Simmo, as he was affectionately known, had been part of the fabric of the club for generations, and knew everyone in Sussex football. We’re very proud to name the café after him to have a lasting memorial of his commitment to Haywards Heath Town FC.”