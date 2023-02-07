A Haywards Heath coffee shop is donating a day’s takings to charity after a weekend fundraiser.

The Bay Tree at The Orchards held its 20th anniversary event on World Cancer Day, Saturday, February 4, and will split the money between Blood Cancer UK and Young Lives vs Cancer.

Owners Philip and Sarah George said the event was a success and thanked everyone for their support.

Sarah said: “We had a very busy day and were overcome by the generosity of our wonderful customers. Both Philip and I had tears in our eyes several times as people told us their stories about friends and families who had had cancer.”

She said people also asked about their son Tom, who recovered from leukaemia after he was diagnosed in 2010 at age six.

Sarah added: “We are thrilled to say that we raised just over £3,800 on the day, and we hope to make it up to £4,000 with a few extra donations to come.”

1 . The Bay Tree The Bay Tree at The Orchards in Haywards Heath held a fundraiser on Saturday, February 4, and will give the day's takings to Blood Cancer UK and Young Lives vs Cancer Photo: Steve Robards, SR23020601 Photo Sales

