There was a huge range of activities for babies and pre-schoolers at this year’s Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic.

The event, which organisers said had an ‘amazing’ turnout took place on Monday July 10, delivered by Burgess Hill Town Council, The King’s Church and Central Sussex Rotary.

Families flocked to St John’s Park to find a mix of businesses and community groups providing the fun.

Burgess Hill town mayor Janice Henwood said: “This was one day when the sunshine was welcomed, dry grass and picnics in the park. Lovely to see the families and young children enjoying all the activities. Thanks to all the organizations who came along and provided music, games and activities to suit all ages.”

The town council said activities included: painting with Plaster2Paint, cupcake decorating by Christmas Wishes and singing sessions led by Westend Wigglers. There was also soft play from by the Triangle Leisure Centre, Burgess Hill Library’s rhyme and story sessions, crafts, a football area run by Little Kickers and a parachute song time led by The King’s Church. Mrs H provided face painting, and West Sussex County Council’s Early Years team had a stall with sensory toys for kids. Other groups included: Gobbledy Books, Perfect Start Nurseries, Dickerhouse PTA, Crest Swim School, and Birchwood Grove PTA.

The Burgess Hill District Lions funded the event, allowing the children to use the inflatable play park and circus equipment for free.

John Carter, president of The Burgess Hill District Lions, said: “The Teddy Bears Picnic is always such a happy event, enjoyed by the children and parents alike.”

Co-organizer Angie Bee, children and families team leader at The King's Church Mid-Sussex, said: “Taking part in The Burgess Hill Teddy Bears Picnic is always a highlight of our year. It is so much fun to work with Burgess Hill Town Council and other organisations in the community to put smiles on the faces of preschool children and their families. We relocated our Monday Noah’s Ark parent and carer group resources to St. John's Park, especially, to join in with the fabulous time.”

Co-organizer Julie Smyth, from Central Sussex Rotary said: “We had a great time at The Teddy Bear's Picnic and are pleased to work in partnership with Burgess Hill Town Council, The King’s Church and Burgess Hill District Lions.”

