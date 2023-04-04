Easter is fast approaching and families in Mid Sussex might be wondering where to go for something to eat.
It’s best to book in advance to avoid disappointment on the day as restaurants can get very busy at this time of year.
Here are the 12 best restaurants for Easter, according to Tripadvisor (as of April 4, 2023).
1. Heritage by Matt Gillan
Heritage by Matt Gillan on Park Road in Slaugham, has a rating of 4.5 from 200 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lovely evening, the food and atmosphere are definitely worth 5 stars+". Another said: "The food is imaginative beautifully presented and great value." Photo: Google Street View
2. Rouge
Rouge Brasserie in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.5 from 1,030 reviews. One reviewer said: "Fantastic food, helped with amazing staff. Nothing was a hassle." Another said: "Visited with two children under three. Great service and lovely food." Photo: Google Street View
3. The Lockhart Tavern
The Lockhart Tavern in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.5 from 290 reviews. One reviewer said: "Without a doubt my first choice in Haywards Heath, whether that’s for a meal with family, or a night with friends for drinks, there’s no other place quite like the Lockhart." Photo: Steve Robards
4. Limes Thai Kitchen
Limes Thai Kitchen in Lindfield's High Street, has a 4.5 rating out more 528. It is an independent Thai restaurant in a historic and picturesque village. One reviewer said: "The staff are incredibly attentive and amazing. The food was delicious." Photo: Google Street View