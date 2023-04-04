Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
Here are the top 12 restaurants to go to this Easter, according to TripadvisorHere are the top 12 restaurants to go to this Easter, according to Tripadvisor
Here are the top 12 restaurants to go to this Easter, according to Tripadvisor

In photos – the top 12 Easter restaurants in Mid Sussex, according to Tripadvisor: where to go in Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Hassocks and Haywards Heath

Easter is fast approaching and families in Mid Sussex might be wondering where to go for something to eat.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Feb 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

Thankfully, they do not have to look too far afield as there are many wonderful restaurants in Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Hassocks, Haywards Heath and Lindfield.

It’s best to book in advance to avoid disappointment on the day as restaurants can get very busy at this time of year.

Here are the 12 best restaurants for Easter, according to Tripadvisor (as of April 4, 2023).

Heritage by Matt Gillan on Park Road in Slaugham, has a rating of 4.5 from 200 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lovely evening, the food and atmosphere are definitely worth 5 stars+". Another said: "The food is imaginative beautifully presented and great value."

1. Heritage by Matt Gillan

Heritage by Matt Gillan on Park Road in Slaugham, has a rating of 4.5 from 200 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lovely evening, the food and atmosphere are definitely worth 5 stars+". Another said: "The food is imaginative beautifully presented and great value." Photo: Google Street View

Rouge Brasserie in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.5 from 1,030 reviews. One reviewer said: "Fantastic food, helped with amazing staff. Nothing was a hassle." Another said: "Visited with two children under three. Great service and lovely food."

2. Rouge

Rouge Brasserie in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.5 from 1,030 reviews. One reviewer said: "Fantastic food, helped with amazing staff. Nothing was a hassle." Another said: "Visited with two children under three. Great service and lovely food." Photo: Google Street View

The Lockhart Tavern in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.5 from 290 reviews. One reviewer said: "Without a doubt my first choice in Haywards Heath, whether that’s for a meal with family, or a night with friends for drinks, there’s no other place quite like the Lockhart."

3. The Lockhart Tavern

The Lockhart Tavern in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.5 from 290 reviews. One reviewer said: "Without a doubt my first choice in Haywards Heath, whether that’s for a meal with family, or a night with friends for drinks, there’s no other place quite like the Lockhart." Photo: Steve Robards

Limes Thai Kitchen in Lindfield's High Street, has a 4.5 rating out more 528. It is an independent Thai restaurant in a historic and picturesque village. One reviewer said: "The staff are incredibly attentive and amazing. The food was delicious."

4. Limes Thai Kitchen

Limes Thai Kitchen in Lindfield's High Street, has a 4.5 rating out more 528. It is an independent Thai restaurant in a historic and picturesque village. One reviewer said: "The staff are incredibly attentive and amazing. The food was delicious." Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TripAdvisorBurgess HillCuckfieldHassocksHaywards HeathLindfield