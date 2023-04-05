Edit Account-Sign Out
In photos: this is the most expensive home for sale in Eastbourne today, according to Zoopla

A five-bed detached house is the most expensive home for sale in Eastbourne today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

The house in Southdown has a guide price of £1,500,000 and is for sale by Rager & Roberts.

The freehold property offers: a reception/dining hall, a cloakroom and a separate WC, a spacious sitting room, a large study, a family room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility/boiler room, a wine store, five bedrooms including a master bedroom suite with a dressing room and a bathroom, and a second dressing room and bathroom.

A Rager & Roberts spokesperson said: “One of the most important houses in the area commanding views over the adjacent Willingdon Golf Course, The Spinney sits within about two acres of lovely gardens and grounds commanding fine westerly views over the golf course to the south downs.”

See the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682.

Eastbourne

Photo: Rager & Roberts

Eastbourne

Photo: Rager & Roberts

Eastbourne

Photo: Rager & Roberts

Eastbourne

Photo: Rager & Roberts

ZooplaSouthdownSouth East