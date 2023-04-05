A five-bed detached house is the most expensive home for sale in Eastbourne today, according to zoopla.co.uk.

The house in Southdown has a guide price of £1,500,000 and is for sale by Rager & Roberts.

The freehold property offers: a reception/dining hall, a cloakroom and a separate WC, a spacious sitting room, a large study, a family room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility/boiler room, a wine store, five bedrooms including a master bedroom suite with a dressing room and a bathroom, and a second dressing room and bathroom.

A Rager & Roberts spokesperson said: “One of the most important houses in the area commanding views over the adjacent Willingdon Golf Course, The Spinney sits within about two acres of lovely gardens and grounds commanding fine westerly views over the golf course to the south downs.”

See the property at www.zoopla.co.uk.

According to Zoopla.co.uk, the average sold price for a property in the South East in the past 12 months is £485,682.

1 . Eastbourne The house in Southdown has a guide price of £1,500,000 Photo: Rager & Roberts

