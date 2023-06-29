Guest star Christopher Biggins rode in on a horse drawn carriage from Shanahan Sports Horses. Organisers said the day was too hot for the dog show but there was plenty to see and do with Mid Sussex Radio providing the music.

Fundraising manager Hayley Wicker-Bradbury said: “Thank you to everyone, those who came and spent money at our stalls, volunteers, our gold sponsor Adelphi, suppliers, and stall holders and to Mr Biggins for being our special guest. We raised an incredible £2,049 for our families and children with Cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments. It’s amazing to see the village come and support us like this and we hope you all had a wonderful day.”