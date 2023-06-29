NationalWorldTV
In photos: TV star Christopher Biggins joins Cuckfield families at Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Summer Fayre

Villagers enjoyed some very hot weather recently at the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Summer Fayre.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

The event took place on Whitmans Green, Cuckfield, on Saturday, June 24, to raise money for the charity.

Guest star Christopher Biggins rode in on a horse drawn carriage from Shanahan Sports Horses. Organisers said the day was too hot for the dog show but there was plenty to see and do with Mid Sussex Radio providing the music.

Fundraising manager Hayley Wicker-Bradbury said: “Thank you to everyone, those who came and spent money at our stalls, volunteers, our gold sponsor Adelphi, suppliers, and stall holders and to Mr Biggins for being our special guest. We raised an incredible £2,049 for our families and children with Cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments. It’s amazing to see the village come and support us like this and we hope you all had a wonderful day.”

Find out more about its charity events at dvlcc.org.uk/events.

The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Summer Fayre in Cuckfield took place on Saturday, June 24 Photo: Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Summer Fayre in Cuckfield took place on Saturday, June 24 Photo: Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Summer Fayre in Cuckfield took place on Saturday, June 24 Photo: Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

Christopher Biggins at the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Summer Fayre in Cuckfield Photo: Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity

