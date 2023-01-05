In pictures: 11 famous people who have lived in or were born in Crawley

Crawley has a host of famous people connected to the town and here are just 11 faces who may spark an interest.
Entertainment and sport plays a big part in the lives of many as we look at some of the famous actors, musicians, comedians and others who have lived in or were born in Crawley.
1. Erin Doherty
The 30-year-old actress, best known for playing Princess Anne in series 3 of Netflix series The Crown, went to school at Hazelwick.
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack
2. Dan Walker
The former Hazelwick School and Three Bridges Primary student presented Football Focus and BBC Breakfast before moving to Channel 5 news. He was a popular contestant on series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing where he returned to Three Bridges Primary to film part of of his VT for one week. He recently won an episode of The Weakest Link, which is presented by fellow Crawley man Romesh Ranganathan.
Photo: Andrew Redington
3. Romesh Ranaganathan
The popular comedian famously grew up in Crawley and was a teacher at Hazelwick school, where he attended as a pupil. He has won various awards for his TV work including a TV BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance for The Ranganation. He lives in Crawley with his wife Leesa and their three sons.
Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair
4. The Cure
The founding members of the Cure were school friends at Notre Dame Middle School in Crawley in the 70s. They then attended St Wilfrid's School.Famous for the songs Friday I'm inn Love and Love Cats, they have won many awards over the years including Brit Awards, an MTV Video Music Award and the Ivor Novellos.
They were nominated for Grammys in 1993 and 2001. Lead singer Robert Smith is pictured.
Photo: IDA MARIE ODGAARD