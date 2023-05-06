In Pictures: 12 pictures of King Charles III’s Coronation displays in Eastbourne

In Pictures: 12 pictures of Coronation displays in Eastbourne
Here are 12 of the many fantastic coronation displays in Eastbourne’s shops and town centre as they celebrate the coronation
By Sam Pole
Published 6th May 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 15:01 BST
His Majesty’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6, and local celebrations are being held with street party’s planned for across the weekend.
Eastbourne’s businesses and town centre have set up displays to mark the occasion.
Here are 12 we spotted:
Page 1 of 3