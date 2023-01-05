In Pictures: 16 famous people who live or were born in the Horsham area

From royalty to authors, musicians, actors and sportsmen, here are some of those who live, were born or have lived in the Horsham area.
They are just some of a number of notable individuals and hometown heroes who have put the Horsham district on the map. See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived or worked in the area.
1. Horsham famous faces
TV personality Holly Willoughby, who co-hosts ITV's This Morning programme with Phillip Schofield, went to school in Horsham. She was a student at the College of Richard Collyer.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
2. Horsham famous faces
Former champion racing driver now commentator Jolyon Palmer was born in Horsham in 1991. He is the son of former FI driver Jonathan Palmer. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images
3. Horsham famous faces
Actor, comedian and writer Harry Enfield was born in Horsham in 1961. His character 'Kevin the teenager' is described as living in Merryfield Drive.
Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images
4. Horsham famous faces
Chesworth House in Horsham was once the home of Catherine Howard, fifth wife of Henry VIII. She lived there with her siblings and was cared for by her father's stepmother Agnes Howard, theDowager Duchess of Norfolk.
Photo: Contributed