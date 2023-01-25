Edit Account-Sign Out
New Ghost, 2020, - one of 20 cars produced at Goodwood

In Pictures: 20 cars for 20 years - the hand-built cars at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood near Chichester

In 2023, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates the first 20 years of production at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood.

By Kelly Brown
19 minutes ago
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 7:56pm

The company’s development at the site just outside Chichester since 2003 is perfectly illustrated by these 20 exceptional examples of its world-class design, technical innovation and craftsmanship – a story of continuous progress and excellence from the original Phantom to the Coachbuilt Boat Tail.

1. 20 cars for 20 years

Phantom, 2003: The original 'Goodwood Phantom' was the seventh generation to wear what is now the longest-established nameplate in automotive history. With its marriage of technology, comfort, performance and the signature 'Magic Carpet Ride', it set a new standard for every model that has followed.

Photo: Rolls-Royce

2. 20 cars for 20 years

100EX, 2004: Produced to mark the centenary of the first meeting between Charles Rolls and Henry Royce, this was the first Experimental Car produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars under BMW Group ownership. Powered by an extraordinary 9-litre V16 engine, it was never intended for production, but was the direct forebear for what would become the celebrated Phantom Drophead Coupé.

Photo: Rolls-Royce

3. 20 cars for 20 years

Phantom Extended, 2005: Unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2005, Phantom Extended was 250 mm (9.8 in) longer than the 'standard' Phantom. This created additional legroom in the rear cabin, making this model especially popular with clients who prefer to be chauffeur-driven.

Photo: Rolls-Royce

4. 20 cars for 20 years

101EX, 2006: Like 100EX, this experimental prototype was built on a shortened version of Phantom's aluminium space frame, with the body panels constructed in carbon-fibre composite. It would find enduring life and global fame in its eventual production guise as Phantom Coupé, powered by the iconic 6.75-litre V12 engine.

Photo: Rolls-Royce

