In Pictures: 22 year-old man hospitalised with ‘significant injuries’ following stabbing in Sussex city centre
A 22-year-old man is in hospital with “significant injuries” after being stabbed in a Sussex city centre.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
The attack happened at around 3.50am this morning in Trafalgar Street, Brighton.
Sussex Police said a man was taken to hospital with “significant injuries”.
Officers are searching the area and the force said people can ‘expect to see a heightened police presence while enquiries are ongoing’
Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or via 101 quoting 162 of 09/10.
