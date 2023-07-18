In Pictures: 8 photos of the devastation left at Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton following blaze

Dramatic pictures show the devastation left behind at the Royal Albion Hotel following the fire which broke out on Saturday, July 15.

Photos from the scene show the devastation at Royal Albion Hotel following the blaze and its prepared demolition.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Our Building Control Team are on site and contractors will begin the demolition of the damaged section of the building as soon as possible. We’re anticipating the demolition will take 2 to 3 weeks.

“The demolition is to help the fire service’s access to the site, as parts of the building are no longer structurally safe.

“UKPower Networks and Southern Gas networks are on scene to ensure that that all electrical and gas are isolated and made safe prior to any work progressing.

“Asbestos is known to be in the textured ceiling coatings used in the building but there is unlikely to be any significant risk of exposure to asbestos following this fire.

“The area around the hotel has been cordoned off and our on-site contractor will continually assess the risk

“Unfortunately, the properties directly behind the Albion Hotel will remain inaccessible due to the risk of falling debris during the demolition process. Anyone affected by this is able to contact our housing team for advice and support.

“We are grateful to residents and visitors for their ongoing patience and understanding.”

