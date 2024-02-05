In pictures: A galaxy far far away comes to Chichester as Star Wars characters take city by storm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing in Chichester city centre on Saturday (February 3), from 10am to 4pm, residents got to meet, greet and pose with storm-troopers from the legendary sci-fi franchise.

The event coincides with a ‘May The Toys Be With You' exhibition at the Novium Museum, on Tower Street, which opened back in October last year. It’s one of the UK’s finest collections of Star Wars Toys and theatrical posters, according to the museum team, featuring memorabilia, action figures, and advertising material from across the film franchises’ decades-long history. There are even a few interactive features, such as a dress-up area, designed to really immerse guests in a galaxy far far away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibit has already attracted thousands of visitors and, despite the age of the toys, delighted Star Wars fans of all ages.

Storm troopers and other characters from Star Wars made an appearance in Chichester city centre on Saturday, as a Star Wars exhibition continues at the Novium museum. SR24020501 Photo SR Staff/Nationalworld

Last weekend’s visit was organised by Chichester District Council alongside Novium Museum staff, and members of the 501st UK Garrison – a stormtrooper cosplay group well known for their movie-accurate costumes. This marks their second stint in Chichester over recent months, having attended the museum for the exhibition’s opening day last year.

The exhibition itself follows a similarly successful exhibition based on The Lord of the Rings last year, which featured art, memorabilia and games inspired by JRR Tolkien’s books.