In pictures: Afternoon of free music in Bognor Regis park is a smash hit with crowds

It was the penultimate concert organised this summer, in continuation of a years’ long Rotary Cub tradition of staging free gigs in Hotham Park. This week’s theme was bluegrass and Americana and, just like every week before, hundreds turned out to stamp their feet and dance on the Hotham Park green.

Soloist Olivia Stevens, assisted by guitarist Stefan Rajic, kicked things off with a series of well-loved tunes, including Peggy Lee’s Fever and Stevie Wonder’s Another Star. Coming up soon after, local favourites The Alabama Stills took to the stage. Well known all over the south for their renditions of from Steve Earle, ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival, they had the crowd on its feet and singing along.

The last event of the Summer is planned for September 7, with international award-winning soloist Helena Mace booked to perform in support of local band Smoothmonkey. Photos: Neil Cooper and the Bognor Regis Rotary Club.

It was perfect ice cream weather

Stefan Rajic on guitar.

Olivia Stevens and Stefan Rajic.

Olivia Stevens onstage.