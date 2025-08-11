The Alabama Stills returned to the Hotham Park bandstandplaceholder image
The Alabama Stills returned to the Hotham Park bandstand

In pictures: Afternoon of free music in Bognor Regis park is a smash hit with crowds

By Connor Gprmley
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 15:27 BST
Bolstered by clear skies and gorgeous weather, an afternoon of free music in Bognor’s Hotham Park went down a treat with locals.

It was the penultimate concert organised this summer, in continuation of a years’ long Rotary Cub tradition of staging free gigs in Hotham Park. This week’s theme was bluegrass and Americana and, just like every week before, hundreds turned out to stamp their feet and dance on the Hotham Park green.

Soloist Olivia Stevens, assisted by guitarist Stefan Rajic, kicked things off with a series of well-loved tunes, including Peggy Lee’s Fever and Stevie Wonder’s Another Star. Coming up soon after, local favourites The Alabama Stills took to the stage. Well known all over the south for their renditions of from Steve Earle, ZZ Top and Creedence Clearwater Revival, they had the crowd on its feet and singing along.

The last event of the Summer is planned for September 7, with international award-winning soloist Helena Mace booked to perform in support of local band Smoothmonkey. Photos: Neil Cooper and the Bognor Regis Rotary Club.

It was perfect ice cream weather

It was perfect ice cream weather Photo: Neil Cooper

Stefan Rajic on guitar.

Stefan Rajic on guitar. Photo: Neil Cooper

Olivia Stevens and Stefan Rajic.

Olivia Stevens and Stefan Rajic. Photo: Neil Cooper

Olivia Stevens onstage.

Olivia Stevens onstage. Photo: Neil Cooper

