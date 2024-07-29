In pictures: Archaeologists hunt for Petworth's hidden history on major dig

First announced earlier this year and scheduled to take place until July 31, the dig is particularly interested in Petworth Estate’s connection to King Henry VIII, who is believed to have visited the site several times during his reign – occasionally to hunt deer.

The dig is taking place on ground in and around the estate, and historians have reason to believe the lawn might contain traces of a North Wing – an extension to the original manor house – contained a chapel, a fortified tower and a new, bigger hall.

The structure is believed to have been built sometime in the 1300s, renovated in the 1500s and, eventually, demolished in the 1700s.

Researchers have also been investigating historic references to a banqueting house and a castle near Petworth House which have appeared in a handful of historic documents, including a map from the 1600s depicting a large tower.

The dig is part of the Henry VII On Tour project, a much wider research programme concerned with the Tudor King's tours of the country at large. As the project website explains: “By charting changes in duration, regional location and accommodation through successive phases of his reign, and establishing a full itinerary for Henry VIII for the first time, Henry VIII on Tour project will be a huge addition helping to enhance historians’ understanding of the purpose of royal progresses and their impact on 16th-century political culture – and to highlighting the many interesting places that people today are unaware he visited.”

1 . National Trust archaeology dig at Petworth House. SR2407271 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld National Trust archaeology dig at Petworth House. SR2407271 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldPhoto: SR Staff

2 . National Trust archaeology dig at Petworth House. SR2407271 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld National Trust archaeology dig at Petworth House. SR2407271 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldPhoto: SR Staff

3 . National Trust archaeology dig at Petworth House. SR2407271 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld National Trust archaeology dig at Petworth House. SR2407271 Pic SR Staff/NationalworldPhoto: SR Staff