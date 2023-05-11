In pictures: Award winning pub is one of best for cider in Sussex
The Water Works micro pub in Rye has been named as the South East Sussex Cider Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
The award was presented this week to landlord David Roder during a special presentation this week. The pub, which is also known for its fine selection of real ales, is no stranger to awards, having been voted South East Sussex Pub of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and regularly being included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide. It now brews its own beers at a site just outside Rye.
The Water Works offers a huge selection of ciders, sourced from the local area. These include real ciders produced at Biddenden, Tenterden and Sedlescombe as well as fruit ciders including rhubarb, mango, elderflower and cherry. The micropub is five minutes walk away from Rye railway station and has a devoted following of regulars.
