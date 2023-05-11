Edit Account-Sign Out
In pictures: Award winning pub is one of best for cider in Sussex

The Water Works micro pub in Rye has been named as the South East Sussex Cider Pub of the Year by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th May 2023, 12:40 BST

The award was presented this week to landlord David Roder during a special presentation this week. The pub, which is also known for its fine selection of real ales, is no stranger to awards, having been voted South East Sussex Pub of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and regularly being included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide. It now brews its own beers at a site just outside Rye.

The Water Works offers a huge selection of ciders, sourced from the local area. These include real ciders produced at Biddenden, Tenterden and Sedlescombe as well as fruit ciders including rhubarb, mango, elderflower and cherry. The micropub is five minutes walk away from Rye railway station and has a devoted following of regulars.

David Roder winner of the Cider Pub of the Year

1. Cider award

David Roder winner of the Cider Pub of the Year

David receives his award

2. Cider pub

David receives his award

The Water Works in Rye

3. Cider pub

The Water Works in Rye

The pub is a winner of three previous awards

4. Cider pub

The pub is a winner of three previous awards

Related topics:RyeSussex