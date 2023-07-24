In Pictures: Bad weather doesn't stop the fun at Eastbourne Pop Up Park
Despite the miserable weather people's spirits were not dampened at all and there was marvellous dancing by folks young and old in Terminus Road.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:31 BST
The event, which involved closing the seafront end of Terminus Road (Victoria Place) to traffic, allowed businesses to spill out into the street, and customers to enjoy some Eastbourne sun whilst shopping, drinking and dining.
The event opened on Saturday, July 22 and will run for six weeks, closing on September 3, with weekends dedicated to live music and entertainment, to get residents into the summer feel.
With a lawn, picnic tables, floral displays and giant deckchairs, there was lots for residents to enjoy at the pop-up park.
