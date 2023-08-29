BREAKING
In pictures: Barns Green Classic Car Meet

Vehicles of all shapes, sizes – and ages – were on show in Barns Green, near Horsham, on Saturday.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:50 BST

It was all part of the 13th Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet at the Queen’s Head pub.

As well as the varied vehicles, there was live music, fun inflatables, sweet treats, ice cream – and more.

The event raised funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Vehicles and spectators turned out in force for the 13th Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet on Saturday. SR23082803 Photo by S Robards/National World

Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet. SR23082803 Photo by S Robards/National World

Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet. SR23082803 Photo by S Robards/National World

Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet. SR23082803 Photo by S Robards/National World

