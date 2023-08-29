In pictures: Barns Green Classic Car Meet

Vehicles of all shapes, sizes – and ages – were on show in Barns Green, near Horsham, on Saturday.
It was all part of the 13th Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet at the Queen’s Head pub.
As well as the varied vehicles, there was live music, fun inflatables, sweet treats, ice cream – and more.
The event raised funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.
Vehicles and spectators turned out in force for the 13th Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet on Saturday.
Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet.
Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet.
Barns Green Classic Vehicle Meet.