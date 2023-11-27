Crowds of residents lined the streets of Battle town centre to watch Father Christmas arrive for the town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday (November 25).
Father Christmas and his band of elves and reindeer paraded down the high street.
A charity market was also available for shoppers to buy Christmas gifts at the Memorial Hall.
Santa's Grotto also opened in the Memorial Hall and there were fairground rides and festive entertainment on the Abbey green.
The big switch-on of the lights by Father Christmas was held at 5pm.
Shops and businesses in Battle stayed open late for the occasion.
1. The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography).
The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)
2. The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography).
The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)
3. The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography).
The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)
4. The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography).
The arrival of Santa and the Christmas lights switch-on event in Battle on November 25 2023. Photo by Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography). Photo: Jeff Penfold (JTP53 Photography)