In pictures: Beautiful daffodils on show at famous Sussex woodland walk

There is still a little time before the bluebells burst into flower but the area was still looking beautiful this week with a host of spring daffodils.

John McCutchan, now aged 87, still runs the site, with the help of volunteers and gardening staff, The bluebell walk has raised a significant sum for charities over the years.

The daffodils are blooming in the in the Millennium Walk area. It was John's late wife Carolyn McCutchan who seeded that area so it's a nice memory each year when the daffodils appear. She started the Bluebell Walk in 1972 as well as Bates Green Garden, the grounds of the house. She died in 2019.

One walk of 2/3 mile (1,100 meters) through Beatons Wood has been made suitable for wheelchair users. This is where you see white anemones followed by the vistas of bluebells, established over centuries. On this walk there are seats to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this oak and hornbeam wood. Along the walks there are signs illustrating the flora and fauna of the countryside for your information.

John said: “It could not operate without the participation of the many local charities, who welcome our visitors and offer them delicious refreshments every day we are open.”

Bates Green Garden is open every Wednesday 10-4 until late Oct and refreshments are available as well. The Bluebell Walk, which is in Beatons Wood, is from April 10 to May 14. it is in its 51st year

For more on the Arlington Bluebell Walk go here

1 . Daffodils in Millennium Avenue in the grounds of Bates Green Garden, Arlington, on February 28 2024. L-R: Emma Reece, head gardener, and gardeners Lucy Lapere and Emma Lindsay. Daffodils in Millennium Avenue in the grounds of Bates Green Garden, Arlington, on February 28 2024. L-R: Emma Reece, head gardener, and gardeners Lucy Lapere and Emma Lindsay. Photo: JL

2 . Daffodils in Millennium Avenue in the grounds of Bates Green Garden, Arlington, on February 28 2024. Gardener Lucy Lapere. Daffodils in Millennium Avenue in the grounds of Bates Green Garden, Arlington, on February 28 2024. Gardener Lucy Lapere. Photo: JL

3 . Daffodils in Millennium Avenue in the grounds of Bates Green Garden, Arlington, on February 28 2024. Daffodils in Millennium Avenue in the grounds of Bates Green Garden, Arlington, on February 28 2024. Photo: JL