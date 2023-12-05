A bus shelter in Bexhill has been completely transformed by galaxy-themed artwork.

The bus stop in Terminus Road had once been dilapidated and run-down.

But a project between W.Ave Arts Bexhill, in conjunction with Rother District Council has helped transform the structure into a stunning piece of street art.

The piece includes two birds and a sign saying ‘Love Bexhill’ among bright colours.

The work was done by artist, Abraham O, from El Salvador.

Carol Cook, director of W.Ave Arts, said: “As we reflect on the completion of the Terminus Avenue Bus Stop Art Project, we at W.Ave Arts are filled with immense pride and gratitude.

“This project stands as a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration, creativity, and community spirit.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Councillor Christine Bayliss, whose initial communication and vision sparked this transformative endeavour. Her dedication to enhancing the community’s aesthetic and cultural landscape has been truly inspirational.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the artist, Abraham O., whose extraordinary talent and artistic vision have turned an ordinary bus stop into a mesmerising and thought-provoking public art space. The galaxy-themed creation not only beautifies the area but also serves as a source of inspiration and wonder for all who encounter it.

“We are also immensely grateful to the district council and the community volunteers whose enthusiasm and support were instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Your commitment and hard work have played a crucial role in enriching our town’s public spaces.

“This project has been a remarkable journey, demonstrating the power of art to unite and uplift a community. The Terminus Avenue Bus Stop is now more than just a place of transit; it is a symbol of our town’s vibrant spirit and our collective commitment to making it a more beautiful and engaging place to live.

“On behalf of W.Ave Arts, I would like to thank each and every one of you who contributed to this project. Your efforts have left a lasting impact on our community and have set a wonderful precedent for future collaborative endeavours.”

1 . Fantastic mural inside a vandalised bus stop in Terminus Road, Bexhill, created by W.Ave Arts Bexhill. Fantastic mural inside a vandalised bus stop in Terminus Road, Bexhill, created by W.Ave Arts Bexhill. Photo: JL

