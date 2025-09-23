In pictures: Bexhill record shop celebrates a decade

The shop is a treasure trove of second-hand CD’s and records and is also the place to snap up some rare and vintage, high-end, hifi equipment.

The shop is famed for its huge selection of CD’s which are priced at just £1 each.

It is often packed with loyal customers who benefit from the advice of knowledgeable owner Ken Barry.

Ken has been involved in records and hifi for 20 years and had a shop at Henley on Thames before re-locating to Bexhill.

Ken said: “I love it here and have met so many interesting people who share a passion for music. We offer the best prices and if someone comes in with a big pile of records or CD’s we will buy them all.

People can keep up with the ever-changing stock by following the Records and Retro Facebook page.

