The event started today (Saturday, May 25) and will be running tomorrow (Sunday, May 26) as well, from 9am to 5pm in Devonshire Road.

Stall holders are offering a wide array of food and drink, as well as other goods.

The market is a long-standing tradition in Bexhill.

Visitors and residents headed to the market today to see what goods were on offer.

Mayor Lynn Brailsford said: “We are proud to stand alongside Bexhill Lions, who are working hard to attract new stallholders, to ensure the success of the Bexhill Market. This partnership exemplifies the strength of our community and our shared commitment to preserving cherished traditions that bring joy to our residents.”

A Bexhill Lions spokesman said: "We are very grateful for the support of Bexhill Town Council and look forward to working with them as we continue to develop the market offerings. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Bexhill Street Market.”

For market information email [email protected] or call Lion Brian on 07377 259153.

