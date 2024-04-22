In pictures: Big turn out in Hastings as people attend rally against beach dog ban

Hastings Borough Council has updated dog control rules which now means dogs are totally banned from beaches at Rock-a-Nore, the Stade and east of the pier between 1 April to 30 September.

The ban also affects the beach from the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.

An online petition has been set up asking for the ban to be removed and to date has been signed by nearly 1,500 people.

Rally organiser Anne Pottle said: “We are here to protest against the beach ban. We don’t believe the ban is right for a number of reasons. The restrictions are against responsible dog owners and we can’t see any justification to expand the existing, or old order. They have not properly consulted the residents and traders in the Old Town.

"This will impact trade. I go on holiday with my dog and the first thing I do is to see if there is anything dog friendly or if I can take my dog to the beach. Now that we have these restrictions it is going to impact tourism and businesses in the Old Town and that wasn’t considered as part of this process.

"The final point is that 72 per cent of the people that were aware of the consultation signed against the dog ban and this has been completely ignored. We are not happy about the Council’s process and the way they do consultations.”

"This is not just about dog walking; it is about preserving our community spirit and ensuring inclusivity for all residents, including our four-legged friends, so everyone can enjoy what this beautiful town has to offer.

One local resident said: “I am disabled and cannot drive, so I rely on the beach heavily to walk my dog.”

Others pointed out that higher priority should be given to the rubbish and plastic waste visitors leave on the beach and some labelled it ‘unnecessary and ‘restrictive’.

A council spokesperson said: “Hastings Borough Council understands the need for spaces where dogs can be exercised within the borough and carried out a consultation to gather views on the new dog PSPO before it came into effect.

“This consultation asked for views on the proposed new controls, which included increasing restrictions to cover the whole of the beach in the summer and additional restrictions during the winter. Many of the public responses concluded that the original dog controls, which were in effect from 2008 to 2020 were fair.

“These previous controls had two seasonal dog exclusion areas along the beach. The first being the area of beach from the Harbour Arm in the East to the West of the Pier. The other being the area of beach from the East Side of Warrior Square to eastern end of the ramp outside the Royal Victoria Hotel. This exclusion operated from the 1 May to the 30 September.

After reviewing the consultation responses and report, the council’s cabinet did not implement the winter restrictions but did extend the exclusion date to begin on 1 April when the town becomes busier with Easter holiday visitors. Dogs are allowed on the beach either on or off-lead at any time on the beach from the west of Hastings Pier to the west end of Bottle Alley and from opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel until the border with Rother where their restrictions take over. For the winter period (1 October to 31 March), dogs are allowed on all parts of the beach either on or off-lead.”

Have you read? View carpets of bluebells at iconic Sussex woodland walk

Have you read? Hastings Jack in the Green event distances itself from local political campaign

1 . Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Photo: staff

2 . Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Photo: staff

3 . Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Protest against the dog beach ban in Hastings Old Town on April 20 2024. Photo: staff