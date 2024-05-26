This year’s flower-power themed carnival saw crowds of people turn out to watch the spectacle.

people dressed up in colourful, flower-themed costumes and took part in a procession, which wound its way through the town.

Ahead of yesterday’s event, organiser Sarah Boote-Cook said she was expecting this year’s carnival to be the biggest yet, with more stalls, more floats, and more attractions then ever.

The parade set off from the esplanade at 1.15pm, before travelling through the town and the seafront and stopping at West Park, in Aldwick, which was abuzz with live music, stalls, food outlets and games until 8pm.

