Bognor’s town centre dazzled on Saturday night (September 26) as this year’s festive lights were officially switched on for the first time.

The event, featuring thousands of lights, live music, an appearance from Father Christmas and his elves, as well as a range of funfair rides, took place at 6pm, although festivities started at 2pm.

Residents also got the chance to have their photo taken with a ‘light up Bognor Regis’ giant selfie ice frame outside the Alexandria Theatre, watch Santa's sleigh being carved from ice, and meet Rudolph the ice reindeer.

The lights themselves were switched on by the cast of the Spillers Pantomime Beauty and the Beast, the Town Crier and the Mayor of Bognor Regis. Meanwhile street performers roamed up and down the high street, including stilt walkers, LED fairies, and contact jugglers.

See all our best photos, taken by Neil Cooper, below.

Read more

1. 3B4A4371.jpg Christmas lights in the town centre, 2022. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales

2. He's behind you! The cast of the Spillers Pantomime Beauty and the Beast onstage. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales

3. Let there be light! The town crier and town mayor switch on Bognor's Christmas lights. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales

4. Meeting Santa Bognor Regis residents chat to Santa ahead of the big day. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper Photo Sales