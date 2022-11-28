Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: Bognor dazzles as Christmas lights go up

Bognor’s town centre dazzled on Saturday night (September 26) as this year’s festive lights were officially switched on for the first time.

By Connor Gormley
4 minutes ago

The event, featuring thousands of lights, live music, an appearance from Father Christmas and his elves, as well as a range of funfair rides, took place at 6pm, although festivities started at 2pm.

Residents also got the chance to have their photo taken with a ‘light up Bognor Regis’ giant selfie ice frame outside the Alexandria Theatre, watch Santa's sleigh being carved from ice, and meet Rudolph the ice reindeer.

The lights themselves were switched on by the cast of the Spillers Pantomime Beauty and the Beast, the Town Crier and the Mayor of Bognor Regis. Meanwhile street performers roamed up and down the high street, including stilt walkers, LED fairies, and contact jugglers.

See all our best photos, taken by Neil Cooper, below.

Read more

Pam's massive Christmas light display brings festive joy to Felpham

1. 3B4A4371.jpg

Christmas lights in the town centre, 2022. Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales

2. He's behind you!

The cast of the Spillers Pantomime Beauty and the Beast onstage.

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales

3. Let there be light!

The town crier and town mayor switch on Bognor's Christmas lights. Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales

4. Meeting Santa

Bognor Regis residents chat to Santa ahead of the big day. Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BognorResidentsMayorFelpham