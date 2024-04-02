In pictures: Bognor Regis firefighters raise money with charity car wash

Firefighters wash cars for a good causeFirefighters wash cars for a good cause
Firefighters from Bognor Regis raised money for The Firefighters Charity with a car wash on Monday (April 1).
By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 13:49 BST

Taking place at Bognor Regis Fire Station on West Meads Drive, the firefighters washed cars for several hours, between 10am and 1pm, accepting donations for their chosen cause.

Dating back to 1940, The Firefighter’s Charity provides health and wellbeing services to firefighters past and present, many of whom are affected by their experiences on duty.

"We know that everybody is different, that no two injuries are the same and that no two people may be affected in the same way by incidents they experience. So we treat every one of our beneficiaries as individuals, taking time to fully understand your health and wellbeing needs, whatever the primary reason for your reaching out for support,” the charity’s website explains.

"By gaining this full picture, we can personalise and create a package of support that can help you in the short, medium and long term. Whether you are injured, recovering from an illness, feeling stressed or anxious, our approach is always the same; understand, personalise, deliver.”

To find out more about the charity and to take the first step towards accessing its services, call 0800 3898820 or enquire about support online.

Images: 1981Photographer.

The event took place at the Bognor Regis Fire Station on Monday, April 1.

The car wash took place from 10am to 1pm.

Putting the fire hose to use.

To contact The Firefighters Charity, call its support line on 0800 3898820

