In pictures: Bognor Regis residents gather in Hotham Park to celebrate coronation

Residents in Bognor Regis came together in Hotham Park on Sunday (May 07) to mark King Charles III’s coronation with picnic food, a movie, and a screening of the coronation concert.

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th May 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:25 BST
Taking place from 1pm, and part of the national Coronation Big Lunch, the event also featured live music, a giant art workshop and other activities for families and little ones.

Sunday’s event took place in spite of the fact that a previously planned event, which was due to take place on Saturday, was cancelled due to inclement weather.

A range of local dignitaries were in attendance, including the town crier Jane Smith, and the Bognor Regis mayor John Barrett and vintage singer Dawn Gracie gave the live music a sense of old-world panache.

Similar events took place in Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth.

