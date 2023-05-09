In pictures: Bognor Regis residents gather in Hotham Park to celebrate coronation

Residents in Bognor Regis came together in Hotham Park on Sunday (May 07) to mark King Charles III’s coronation with picnic food, a movie, and a screening of the coronation concert.

Waving the flag for King Charles III

Taking place from 1pm, and part of the national Coronation Big Lunch, the event also featured live music, a giant art workshop and other activities for families and little ones.

Sunday’s event took place in spite of the fact that a previously planned event, which was due to take place on Saturday, was cancelled due to inclement weather.

A range of local dignitaries were in attendance, including the town crier Jane Smith, and the Bognor Regis mayor John Barrett and vintage singer Dawn Gracie gave the live music a sense of old-world panache.

The King's coronation at Unique Knit and Sew. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Similar events took place in Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth.

Dressing for the occasion. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Some residents came along in fancy dress. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Waving the Union Jack. Photo: Neil Cooper

Even our four-legged friends got involved! Photo: Neil Cooper

Soaking up the sun. Photo: Neil Cooper.

There was an impressive turnout. Photo: Neil Cooper.

The King and Queen of Bognor Regis. Photo: Neil Cooper

Vintage singer Dawn Gracie performs at Hotham Park. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Dawn Gracie performs. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Despite Saturday's rain, the sun was shining in Sunday. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Mayor John Barrett, Mayoress Ms. Carole Brett, and town crier Jane Smith. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Taking part in the Coronation Big Lunch. Photo: Neil Cooper

Arts, crafts and fun in Hotham Park. Photo: Neil Cooper

Fun in the sun over the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Families from all over Bognor Regis visited the park. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Picnic on a Union Jack. Photo: Neil Cooper.

There were plenty of activities for kids of all ages. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Making the most of the bubble machine. Photo: Neil Cooper.