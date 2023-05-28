In pictures: Bognor's 'Regis Rodeo' goes down a treat as carnival returns

This year’s Bognor Regis carnival went down a treat with residents thanks to beautiful weather and a winning western theme.

Cowboys, cowgirls, ranch-hands, sheriffs and their deputies swaggered into town as part of this year’s event, which adopted a ‘Regis Rodeo’ theme in order to make costumes and float decorations both cost-effective and fun.

Just like last year, the carnival procession set off from Bognor Regis promenade at 1.15pm and made its way through the town centre, before stopping off on the show-field at West Park later that afternoon.

Bognor Regis Football Rugby Club, dance group Razzmatazz, the district girl guides, the sea cadets and more took part in the event; designing costumes and performances inspired by the wild west theme.

Alongside an assortment of stalls by Bognor Regis-based businesses and charities, the show field also featured a number of wild-west inspired attractions, including axe-throwing and a mechanical bull, as well as live music by an acclaimed Dolly Parton tribute act.

Newly-appointed mayor Francis Oppler (Lib Dem) said the carnival was “a fantastic day with fantastic weather and an amazing turnout of people. It very much reminds me of when I was a child back in the 60s and 70s watching the carnival from Marine Park Gardens. I remember seeing all the parked cars along the road, and it’s exactly the same today.

"Carnivals are really an integral part of life in a seaside town, and it’s fantastic that the organisers do such a great job every year.”

Visitors Mr and Mrs Johnson said this year’s carnival was the first they’d ever attended, but felt it adds real texture to life in the town: “This is something that brings people to Bognor,” Mr Johnson said. “And all the stands here are charitable; you don’t mind spending your money even if you don’t win because it goes to a good cause.”

Parent Gemma Knowles added: “It’s nice that it’s on and it’s free. It’s quite rare to have something like that, and it’s nice to have something to come out and entertain the girls with.”

The carnival is a yearly tradition in Bognor Regis, taking place from the seafront to West Park in Aldwick every year. Last year’s parade celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a ‘royal’ theme.

1 . A Bognor Regis Hoedown Town Crier Jane Smith joins square dances in the midst of the carnival. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper

2 . Bognor Regis carnival The Rose Green Arts and Crafts centre team. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . The Saloon Guests got their drinks from the carnival saloon. Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . Marching through town The parade heads through town. Photo: Neil Cooper Photo: Neil Cooper

