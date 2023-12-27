In pictures: Bognor's street nativity brings the story of Christmas to life

A street nativity held by churches in Bognor Regis brought the story of Christmas to life earlier this week.

Taking place on December 23 on the corner of London Road and High Street, outside Santander, the event featured carol singing led by The Salvation Army Band, Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph in the manger, the North Star, shepherds and three wise men bearing gifts were all in attendance, alongside an especially cheeky camel, and all performed by members of various Bognor Regis churches.

After the festivities members of the public were invited back to the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Centre for mince pies and refreshments.

Organised by Bognor Churches Together in an effort to spread festive cheer, the event drew dozens of spectators and carol singers from all over the town. Jamie Fredricks, Minister of the Shore Church, helped lead the procession, and told the Bognor Regis Observer it went down a treat with members of the public.

“It was all really great fun. Getting all these different churches involved means we can host a much bigger event, and bring all the different elements of the nativity story together,” he said. “It was brilliant, as we were walking down from the Church, people were coming out of the shops to watch and take photos. You get such a good reaction from people.

"We had a fantastic team of people from across the churches helping out, but it was all just really good fun. It was hard work, but everyone was so willing to help it all came together really smoothly, and it never really felt like work.”

1 . Bognor Churches bring the nativity to life Mother Mary tends to Baby Jesus. Photo: Connor Gormley

2 . Bognor Churches bring the nativity to life A cheeky camel makes a grab for one unlucky resident's hat. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . Bognor Churches bring the nativity to life Looking on as Mother Mary tends to baby Jesus Photo: Connor Gormley

4 . Bognor Churches bring the nativity to life The camel was a real crowd pleaser. Photo: Connor Gormley