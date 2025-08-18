In Pictures: Bowlers celebrate Crawley club's centenary in 1920s style

The club invited friends from five local clubs – The Downsman, Handcross, Horsham Park, Popes Mead and Southgate – to its ground in Cherry Lane, Langley Green.

And despite soaring temperatures, almost everyone embraced the spirit of the event’s theme, by wearing an assortment of dress which would have been appropriate in the 1920s.

The day consisted of a fun tournament, the final of which was played in mid-afternoon; a lunchtime BBQ and a grand double raffle, which was made possible by generous prize donations, gifted by local business, friends and club members.

The club was formed in 1925 and was located in the Memorial Gardens in Crawley town centre. At the time, it was called The Crawley and District Bowling and Lawn Tennis Club and the Bowls Green and Tennis Courts were adjacent to each other.

In 1964, the Bowls Club moved to its new home in Langley Green. In 2004, to celebrate the club's 40 years at Cherry Lane, it played the Chelsea Pensioners and it twice visited the Royal Hospital, Chelsea.

After moving to North Road, Three Bridges, the Tennis Club eventually relocated to Hazelwick Avenue.

Last month Crawley Museum allocated a display area for a bowls club exhibition which provided an insight into the club’s history and demonstrated how the game, the dress and the equipment used has changed over the years.

It is now hoped that the exhibition will be displayed again at the museum in December and will include a film shot at the club in 1927 being shown on a continuous loop. In social history terms, it offers a fascinating window into bowls, the early days of the club and into the Crawley of 100 years ago.

Anyone who would like to visit the club can go along to one of its club afternoons which take place every Monday between 3pm and 6.30pm between mid April to late September.

Lawn bowls is a fun, low-impact activity which improves cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and flexibility, balance and coordination. It also improves mental health and provides enormous social benefits.

