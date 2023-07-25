NationalWorldTV
Pictures show the devastation left following the blaze at the Royal Albion Hotel in Brighton.
By Sam Pole
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST

Large sections of the fire-damaged Royal Albion’s facade have come crashing down as demolition continues.

Engineers from Dorton Group worked over the past weekend on the Grade II* listed hotel on Brighton seafront.

The cranes being used for demolition are spraying water to help reduce dust.

It comes as Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed asbestos was in the 200-year-old hotel’s textured ceiling coatings.

Brighton and Hove Council leader Bella Sankey said last week: "My heartfelt thanks continue to go to everyone working hard to respond to the aftermath of this terrible fire.

"I'm sorry that the demolition and road closures will cause noise and travel disruption. This essential work needs to take place to ensure public safety."

Three framed pictures survived the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel.

Three framed pictures survived the fire at the Royal Albion Fire.

Three framed pictures survived the fire at the Royal Albion Hotel.

